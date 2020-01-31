157 sailors screened at Kolkata Port in wake of Coronavirus outbreak

Kolkata: With a global emergency being declared by the World Health Organisation (WHO) over the outbreak of Coronavirus, more than 157 sailors have so far been screened at the Kolkata port of whom a sizeable number is from China. None has yet been detected with any suspected symptoms of the novel Coronavirus (nCoV).



In the wake of the massive outbreak, the Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT) authorities have started screening of sailors and crew members who are embarking in the city.

A health check camp has been opened at Kolkata port following the directives of the Union Ministry of Shipping. The sailors who are coming to the port from various parts of the world, particularly from China, are undergoing screening at the health camp.

It has been stated by the Port authorities that if anybody is suffering from fever, cough and cold and lung-related problems, he should report to the doctors at the camp immediately after he/she touches base. Ambulances have been kept at the Port and all the necessary equipment have been put in place.

If anybody is found to be affected with any suspected symptoms, he/she will be immediately sent to Beliaghata ID Hospital that has the proper infrastructure to treat such patients.

An isolation ward has been opened at the Beliaghata ID Hospital following the instructions of the state Health department.

According to a senior KoPT official, nobody has been found with any suspected symptoms. A sailor was found to have temperature in his body but it subsided within half-an-hour. It was later found that he had fever as he had remained inside the engine room of the ship for quite long.

It may also be mentioned here that an alert has been issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) to the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport to follow certain guidelines.

The MoCA issued alert to various airports in the country saying that attention must be given to those who visited China, particularly Wuhan City, Hubei Province of China and have come back. Those who are having fever, cough, shortness of breath would be given immediate attention.