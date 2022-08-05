Millennium Post
Home > Kolkata > 150th birth anniv: Docu film on Sri Aurobindo to be screened on Aug 15
Kolkata

150th birth anniv: Docu film on Sri Aurobindo to be screened on Aug 15

BY Team MP4 Aug 2022 7:19 PM GMT

KOLKATA: A documentary on Sri Aurobindo will be telecast on Doordarshan on August 14 and 15 to commemorate his 150th birth anniversary.

The 54 minute-long documentary titled 'The Transformation' in English and 'Naya Jamana' in Hindi has been directed by well-known documentary maker Abhijit Dasgupta.

The documentary has been shot at the actual location of the bomb blast in Muzaffarpur for which Khudiram Bose was hanged and Prafulla Chaki shot himself before being caught. The hill where Barin Ghose and his associates tested the bombs has been shown in the documentary.

It covers the Cellular Jail in Andaman and Presidency Jail where Aurbindo Ghosh had been kept in solitary confinement.

The famous lecture at Uttarpara delivered by Aurobindo where he had spoken about his spiritual experiences have been shown in the documentary.

The music has been given by Pandit Tejendra Narayan Majumdar. Pradip Mitra played the role of Judge Beachcroft while Ashoke Viswanathan appears as CR Das.Sri Aurobindo Society , Puducherry and Kolkata Sukriti Foundation have prepared the documentary. Rare newspaper cuttings from the British Library and National Library have been used in the documentary. Narrator Jayant Kripalani shot in front of the nine feet by five feet cell in Alipore Jail where Ghosh was kept in solitary confinement for a year.

Team MP

Team MP


Next Story

Similar Posts

View All
Monkeypox alert: Bengal ups ante against any outbreak

Monkeypox alert: Bengal ups ante against any outbreak

HC dismisses CBI probe plea by arrested J

HC dismisses CBI probe plea by arrested J'khand MLAs

Soon, sensitisation prog for nursing staff at maternity homes in rural areas

Soon, sensitisation prog for nursing staff at maternity homes in rural areas

Three arrested for duping man of Rs 4.10L on pretext of purchasing his vehicle

Three arrested for duping man of Rs 4.10L on pretext of purchasing his vehicle

State logs 775 cases in a day

State logs 775 cases in a day

In separate rape cases, 2 accused get 20 & 10 yrs of prison term

In separate rape cases, 2 accused get 20 & 10 yrs of prison term

Class VII student dies of dengue

Class VII student dies of dengue

Cops install 65 bullet & 23 PTZ cams in Siliguri

Cops install 65 bullet & 23 PTZ cams in Siliguri

Class X student from UK teaches pupils of govt sponsored school in city

Class X student from UK teaches pupils of govt sponsored school in city

Tantuja to receive national award, CM congratulates

Tantuja to receive national award, CM congratulates

New ministers take charge, say only goal is to take Bengal forward

New ministers take charge, say only goal is to take Bengal forward

No cracks on Ultadanga Bridge, its safe: Hakim

No cracks on Ultadanga Bridge, it's safe: Hakim

State sets target to cover about five lakh farmers in South 24-Parganas district under Bangla Shasya Bima

State sets target to cover about five lakh farmers in South 24-Parganas district under 'Bangla Shasya Bima'

Share it
X
X