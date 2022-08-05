150th birth anniv: Docu film on Sri Aurobindo to be screened on Aug 15

KOLKATA: A documentary on Sri Aurobindo will be telecast on Doordarshan on August 14 and 15 to commemorate his 150th birth anniversary.



The 54 minute-long documentary titled 'The Transformation' in English and 'Naya Jamana' in Hindi has been directed by well-known documentary maker Abhijit Dasgupta.

The documentary has been shot at the actual location of the bomb blast in Muzaffarpur for which Khudiram Bose was hanged and Prafulla Chaki shot himself before being caught. The hill where Barin Ghose and his associates tested the bombs has been shown in the documentary.

It covers the Cellular Jail in Andaman and Presidency Jail where Aurbindo Ghosh had been kept in solitary confinement.

The famous lecture at Uttarpara delivered by Aurobindo where he had spoken about his spiritual experiences have been shown in the documentary.

The music has been given by Pandit Tejendra Narayan Majumdar. Pradip Mitra played the role of Judge Beachcroft while Ashoke Viswanathan appears as CR Das.Sri Aurobindo Society , Puducherry and Kolkata Sukriti Foundation have prepared the documentary. Rare newspaper cuttings from the British Library and National Library have been used in the documentary. Narrator Jayant Kripalani shot in front of the nine feet by five feet cell in Alipore Jail where Ghosh was kept in solitary confinement for a year.