150th birth anniv celebration of Aurobindo inaugurated

KOLKATA: The inauguration of the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo was held at Chandannagore Barasat Gate Cultural Association recently.



Before leaving for Puducherry in 1910, Aurobindo Ghosh stayed in Chandannagore secretly for nearly one and a half month.

The function was held at Sri Ramakrishna- Vivekananda- Sri Aurobindo Nilay, which is the permanent establishment of Barasat gate Cultural Association.

The association has taken a year long programme to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo. The programmes, including an international seminar on Sri Aurobindo, publication of a memorial volume, youth conference and an exhibition on the life and works of Sri Aurobindo.

The programme was inaugurated by Nepalranjan Ghosh who took part in the freedom movement. V Ananda Reddy, head of Sri Aurobindo Centre For Advanced Research and Biswajt ganguly took part in the discussion. Ram Chakraborty, mayor of Chandannagore Municipal Corporation was present at the function.