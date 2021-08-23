15 paisa dip in petrol price brings no relief

KOLKATA: A little drop in petrol prices by 15 paisa comes after 35 days, without giving much respite to common people. The price of the fuel still remains above Rs 101 per litre.



On Sunday, the petrol price in Kolkata was Rs 101.93 a litre after dropping by 15 paisa compared to that of on Saturday. Petrol was sold at Rs 102.08 a litre on Saturday.

The price of diesel, however, reduced by 89 paisa in the past five days. The diesel price was Rs 92.82 a litre on August 18. Diesel price dropped on each of the past five days and stood at Rs 92.13 a litre on Sunday.

According to the experts, the drop in fuel prices was a result of the fall in the price of crude oil in the international market. Common people, however, continued to complain against the government with the fuel prices remaining high.

"The price of petrol and diesel goes up manifold at a time even with a slight increase in crude oil cost in the international market. But, it did not seem to go down with equal proportion when the price in the international market drops," said Manotosh Ghosh, who was found refilling his two-wheeler at a refilling station on Chittaranjan Avenue.

Madhumita Roy, a homemaker, said: "The price of cooking gas has also skyrocketed. The drop in diesel price by 89 paisa left no impact in the market as prices of vegetables and essentials did not go down."

