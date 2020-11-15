15 held for bursting crackers in Kolkata on Kali puja-Diwali evening

Kolkata: Altogether 15 people were arrested from different parts of Kolkata for bursting firecrackers on the evening of Kali puja and Diwali on Saturday, violating the Calcutta High Court order, police said.

The high court had last week ordered a blanket ban on the sale and use of fireworks in West Bengal during Kali puja, Diwali, Chhath and other pujas during this festive season to curb pollution amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We received very few complaints from people regarding bursting of firecrackers. We arrested 15 people till 9.30 pm for it," a senior police officer said.

The police earlier nabbed three persons and seized over 200 kg of firecrackers seized from their possession in various areas of the city.

The seizures and arrests were made in Ultadanga, Manicktala and Phoolbagan areas, an officer said.

Around 120 kg of firecrackers were seized from a godown on Canal West Road in Manicktala during the day and one person was arrested, he said.

Around 90 kg of firecrackers were seized in Phoolbagan and 14.5 kg in Ultadanga on Friday night and two persons were apprehended, the officer said.

They were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Explosives Act, he added.



