14th edition of Environment Awareness Fair inaugurated

Kolkata: State environment minister Soumen Mahapatra on Sunday inaugurated 'Environment Awareness Fair' at the Netaji Subhas Miadan near Madhyamgram Chowmatha where various state government departments have put up their stalls.



The 14th edition of 'Environment Awareness Fair' would continue till December 26. During his inaugural speech, the environment minister stressed upon various aspects relating to the conservation of environment. He pointed out how important it was to protect the environment.

Barasat MP Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar was also

present along with Madhyamgram MLA and local municipal Chairman, Rathin Ghosh.

After becoming the MLA, Ghosh has given a new look to Madhyamgram and laid enormous stress on the environment issues.

The disposal of municipal solid waste and other wastes had given utmost importance by Ghosh. A great deal of improvement was witnessed in the sewerage and drainage system along the length and breadth of Madhyamgram. Both the minister and Madhyamgram Municipality chairman spoke on the importance of curbing the use of plastics to protect environment.

During the five-day long fair, various scientific illustrations shows would be performed illustrating the importance of protecting the environment and the hazards which may be posed if the measures were not taken on time. Quiz competitions would also be held to make people aware about environmental issues.

The Madhyamgram municipality organises this fair every year to make people aware about such issues.

Various state government departments, including agriculture department, environment department and fisheries department have erected their stalls at the fair.

The fair has witnessed a huge footfall on the day of its inauguration.

"We are committed to minimize the environmental hazards in Madhyamgram. Our municipality has been working hand in hand with the state environment and other departments to ensure a pollution free environment," Ghosh said.