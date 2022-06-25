1,464 buildings prone to fire hazard: Sujit Bose
Kolkata: Sujit Bose, the state minister for Fire and Emergency Services said a fire audit had found that as many as 568 buildings in the city have flouted fire safety norms.
Bose said in the Assembly on Friday that a total of 1,464 houses had been identified where fire safety norms have not been followed. Of these buildings, the fire audit has been completed in as many as 568 buildings. The survey was conducted by the Kolkata Police which is the nodal agency along with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Fire and Emergency Services department and Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC).
He said following the instruction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a survey was conducted in the congested areas like Burrabazar, Posta, Jorabagan, Jorasanko, Muchipara, Hare Street, New Market, Topsia, areas under south and north Port, Chetla, Taratala and Metiabruz.
He said because of a high density of population, fire brigade personnel find it difficult to reach spots where such incidents take place.
The owners of houses and business establishments that flout fire norms would be requested to follow the safety norms failing which action would be taken. The agencies that had conducted the fire audit would meet soon to determine the future course of action.
Meanwhile, a Bill was passed in the Assembly on Friday that sought to bring parity in the fire clearance norms for highrises in Kolkata.
The West Bengal Fire Services (Amendment) Bill was passed by voice vote with the opposition BJP abstaining.
"A NOC (no objection certificate) of the Fire Department was earlier needed for buildings over 14.5 metres in height. That limit is being raised to 15.5 metre with this new bill," Bose said.
This relaxation will be applicable to only KMC areas.
The change was made to bring parity with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (Building) Rules 2009 on the minimum height of a building required for being treated as a high rise, as per the Bill.
