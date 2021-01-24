14.32 lakh caste certificates delivered

Kolkata: Giving a major relief to a large number of people, the Mamata Banerjee government has ensured delivery of 14.32 lakh caste certificates through its biggest outreach drive — Duare Sarkar — till Saturday.



So far, 1.27 crore people got enrolled under the 12 state-run beneficiary schemes out of the 2.47 crore who visited the 24,781 camps across the state.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced that caste certificates will be given against a valid document of any member of a family and introduction of Duare Sarkar has helped getting the same at people's doorstep.

So far, 76.26 lakh people have already received Swasthya Sathi cards.

It is important to note that the Chief Minister had announced a Swasthya Sathi card for every resident of Bengal providing health coverage worth Rs 5 lakh per family per year.

The fourth phase of the Duare Sarkar camps will end on January 25 and the fifth phase will continue from January 27 to February 8. As many as 12.39 lakh people have been provided with Khadya Sathi cards through these outreach camps.

Benefits of Sikshashree have been provided to 24,085 beneficiaries. Similarly, 2.95 lakh, 68,493 and 1.37 lakh beneficiaries received Kanyashree, Rupashree and Aikyashree benefits respectively through the Duare Sarkar camps.

As many as 5,351 and 27,025 people have been brought under the Jai Johar and Taposili Bandhu schemes to help the elderly from the communities to get monthly pension. As many as 37,260 specially abled people have been brought under the Manabik scheme to provide them monthly pension.

At least 7.34 lakh farmers have been provided with Krishak Bandhu scheme through Duare Sarkar after the Chief Minister allowed enrollment under the same against self-declaration.