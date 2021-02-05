14,143 South Dinajpur HS students get funds to buy gadgets for online classes

BALURGHAT: As many as 14,143 Higher Secondary students studying in state-run schools in South Dinajpur received cash in their bank accounts to buy gadgets for online classes.



Earlier on December 3, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced that Higher Secondary students would be provided with Rs 10,000 in their bank accounts for purchasing the gadgets to pursue their online classes.

After receiving the order from the state government, the district administration had geared up for the process of transferring the money to students' accounts.

An official source said the administration has already fulfilled the target regarding the matter.

"We have around 14,000 HS students in South Dinajpur. We had collected the students' names and bank details and sent the same accordingly to the state for funds to purchase tabs or smartphones. All of them have already received the," said Additional District Magistrate (General), Jitin Yadav.

Sources said there are a total of 112 Higher Secondary schools in the district.

In rural areas, most of the students couldn't afford to purchase the expensive gadgets for online classes.

In such a scenario, their education was hampered with the schools being shut.

"I had no smartphone. So, my studies were affected. The decision taken by the state government to provide money for purchasing gadgets is unique. Poor students will surely be benefitted.

"I am very happy to have received Rs 10,000 for the same in my bank account," said a student of Gangarampur.

"The amount has already been credited to the accounts of all students. Only, two students had some problems regarding the matter. But, it was solved in due time," District Inspector of Schools (Secondary), Narayan Chandra Paul, said.