14 pilgrims hurt after van topples at Sampriti flyover

KOLKATA: Around 14 pilgrims going to Tarakeswar were injured after a pick up van in which they were travelling toppled on the Sampriti flyover on Wednesday morning.

The injured people were rushed to Vidyasagar state general hospital in Behala where maximum of them were discharged after necessary treatment. A few are still admitted there but all of them are stable and out of danger.

According to sources, on Wednesday morning a group of people were going to Tarakeswar riding the pick up van.

While the van was moving through the Sampriti flyover, suddenly the right rear tyre of the van exploded and the vehicle toppled. Police have seized the vehicle and detained the driver.