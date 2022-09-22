14-day judicial custody for Partha Chatterjee

KOLKATA: Former Education minister Partha Chatterjee and former president of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), Kalyanmoy Ganguly have been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days after they were produced at the Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court in Alipore on Wednesday.



Chatterjee's lawyers on Wednesday appealed for bail citing his poor health and age. Also the lawyers appealed to the court that Chatterjee can be kept at his home.

CBI lawyers said that Chatterjee is an influential person and can tamper evidence if granted bail. Also the agency need to question him and Ganguly further. CBI also alleged that Chatterjee and Ganguly were not cooperating with the investigating officers.