13 WBPS officers transferred

Kolkata: In a reshuffle in the WBPS cadre in Bengal, 13 WBPS officers have been transferred on Friday.



Shiba Prasad Patra, who was the additional SP of Birbhum, has been made the Deputy Commanding Officer of the third battalion of the State Armed Police at Barrackpore. Surajit Kumar Dey has become the additional superintendent of police of Birbhum.

He was earlier posted as additional superintendent of police (headquarters) at Ranaghat.

Meanwhile, IAS officer of 2013 batch Ansul Gupta has become an Executive Magistrate in West Midnapore. He was serving as Additional District Magistrate in the same district.