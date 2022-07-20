13 held for duping people of 5 countries
Kolkata: Thirteen persons were arrested from Sector V in Salt Lake on Monday night for duping citizens of USA, Germany, Canada, France and Belgium by promising to provide technical support. To convince the foreign citizens, the accused telecallers used to be trained in spoken English. Following the training, they used to go through rehearsal sessions for a few weeks before calling the targets in order to cheat them.
The accused used to introduce themselves as representatives of renowned software companies and offer technical support for computers and laptops online.
According to police, on Monday night acting on a tip off, cops of Electronics Complex police station along with cops of Bidhannagar Cyber Crime police station conducted a raid at a call centre styled as "M/S Prime PSS Business Solution (OPC) Pvt. Ltd" which was running illegally on the third and fourth floor of a building in DN block of Sector V.
Cops found that a group of youth were making international calls using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP).
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
'Army making 'earnest' efforts to recruit female candidates'19 July 2022 8:53 PM GMT
No Bill on population control in the offing: Union Minister19 July 2022 8:48 PM GMT
Postponed Asian Games from Sept 23 to Oct 8 next year: OCA19 July 2022 8:45 PM GMT
'If I had about 20 minutes with him, it might help'19 July 2022 8:43 PM GMT
CSA appoints Graeme Smith as commissioner of new T20 League19 July 2022 8:42 PM GMT