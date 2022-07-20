13 held for duping people of 5 countries

Kolkata: Thirteen persons were arrested from Sector V in Salt Lake on Monday night for duping citizens of USA, Germany, Canada, France and Belgium by promising to provide technical support. To convince the foreign citizens, the accused telecallers used to be trained in spoken English. Following the training, they used to go through rehearsal sessions for a few weeks before calling the targets in order to cheat them.



The accused used to introduce themselves as representatives of renowned software companies and offer technical support for computers and laptops online.

According to police, on Monday night acting on a tip off, cops of Electronics Complex police station along with cops of Bidhannagar Cyber Crime police station conducted a raid at a call centre styled as "M/S Prime PSS Business Solution (OPC) Pvt. Ltd" which was running illegally on the third and fourth floor of a building in DN block of Sector V.

Cops found that a group of youth were making international calls using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP).