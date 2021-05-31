13 health camps for flood-hit areas of N & S 24-Pgns, E Midnapore

kolkata: North 24-Parganas district administration has already taken several steps, including providing clean drinking water, to prevent any disease outbreak in the coastal areas of Sandeshkhali and Hingalganj as these places were inundated after cyclone Yaas had hit on May 26.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had instructed the health secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam and other top officials to ensure that there are no water borne diseases in the affected areas.

Following her instruction, the North 24-Parganas district administration has taken up an elaborate arrangement.

Clean drinking water is being supplied to the villagers. Lakhs of bottles and pouches of clean drinking water are supplied to the people in the affected areas.

Medical camps have been set up in remote areas; bleaching powder and lime are also being supplied to various blocks along with halogen tablets.

All tube wells are being disinfected, repaired and washed. Medical checkups of all in rescue shelters and inundated areas are being conducted.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) has also joined hands with the district administration to run the health camps which are immensely beneficial for the people who are in rescue shelters.

IMA has organized a medical camp at Mahmudpur village in Hingalganj block on Sunday where around 2,000 villagers had undergone health checkup. The camp was conducted maintaining the Covid norms.

People were given pulse oximeters, sanitizers, masks and various medicines from the camp at completely free of cost. Food grains, biscuits and other materials were also distributed. Dr Goutam Mistri, a senior official of IMA who joined the camp said that there has been a tremendous response from the people in the camp.

IMA is taking precautionary measures before the outbreak of any diseases.

"Following the instruction of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, we have started 13 health camps in the flood affected areas of North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas and East Midnapore to check people from the water borne diseases. Health checkups are being done of the villagers. In the last year after cyclone Amphan, we had conducted similar health camps in the flood affected areas," said Dr Santanu Sen, state Secretary of IMA.