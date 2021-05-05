13 candidates edge past rivals by less than 2K votes

KOLKATA: Narrow margin victories have been a major highlight of the Bengal Assembly elections. A close scrutiny reveals that 13 candidates have won by less than 2,000 votes, majority of them being BJP nominees.



The lowest margin went to BJP's Nisith Pramanik from Dinhata constituency in Cooch Behar district. He defeated TMC's Udayan Guha by a slender margin of only 57 votes. While Pramanik got 116035 votes, Guha bagged 115978 votes.

Baneshwar Mahato of BJP, who was contesting from Balarampur seat in Purulia, had a victory margin of only 423 votes. Baneshwar Mahato got 89521 votes while his TMC rival Shantiram Mahato got 89098 votes. Similarly, BJP candidate from Kulti Ajay Kumar Poddar in West Burdwan managed to get only 679 more votes than his TMC counterpart Ujjal Chatterjee. BJP candidate from Ghatal in East Midnapore Sital Kapat defeated his nearest rival TMC's Shankar Dolai by only 966 votes.

There are three more BJP candidates who have also made it to the West Bengal legislative Assembly by a whisker. Among TMC candidates, who secured victories by slim margin includes TMC candidate from Dantan in West Midnapore Bikram Chandra Pradhan who edged past his nearest candidate Shatipada Nayek of BJP by a margin of only 623 votes. Pradhan got 94609 votes and Nayek managed to get only 93834.

The TMC candidate from Jalpaiguri defeated Pradip Kumar Barma by a margin of only 941 votes.

Former TMC minister Saumen Mahapatra, who contested from Tamluk in East Midnapore defeated his BJP counterpart Krishnan Bera by 793 votes. Mahapatra bagged 108243 votes, while Bera got 107450 votes.

There are five BJP candidates who have defeated their rivals by a margin of less than 2,000 votes. BJP's Suvendu Adhikari of Nandigram in East Midnapore district won by a margin of 1,956 votes against Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee. Adhikari got 110764 votes, while Banerjee bagged 108808 votes.

There are four other BJP candidates, who have edged past their TMC counterparts by a margin of less than 1956 votes. BJP candidate from Moyna in East Midnapore Ashoke Dinda beat his nearest TMC rival Sangram Kumar Dolai by a margin of 1260 votes.

BJP candidate from Gazole Chinmoy Deb Barman got the better of his TMC rival Basanti Barman by a margin of 1798 votes.

BJP nominee from Bankura Niladri Sekhar Dana defeated his TMC's star candidate Sayantika Banerjee by a margin of 1468 votes while BJP's Budhra Tudu from Tapan defeated his TMC counterpart Kalpana Kisku by a margin of 1650 votes.