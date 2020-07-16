1.25L hectare land to be brought under minor irrigation: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed her annoyance over Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for releasing water from its reservoir without informing the state.



Since release of water from its reservoirs may lead to flood like situation, Banerjee said that DVC must not release water without informing the state. "I heard that they had released water on Sunday. Earlier they used to provide regular basis. It must be sent regularly. The state Irrigation and Waterways department should talk to us before permitting them to release water," Banerjee said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister announced a project of bringing another 1.25 lakh hectares of agricultural land under minor irrigation at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore. The project will be taken up in collaboration with the World Bank. The Mamata Banerjee government has already successfully brought 2 lakh hectares of agricultural land under irrigation facility under the "Jal Dharo Jal Bharo'' scheme that already benefitted more than 5 lakh small and marginal farmers across the state.

At the same time, Rs 784 crore project has been taken up for flood protection, canals and strengthening of roads. At present different development projects worth Rs 22,384 crore is going on in the state from this year and it does not include the expenditure to tackle COVID-19 and aftermath of super cyclone Amphan.