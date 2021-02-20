125 units of central forces to be deployed in state by end of Feb

Kolkata: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs will be deploying 125 companies of central forces at 35 places in Bengal that include districts, police districts and police Commissionerates.



This is perhaps for the first time in the recent past when MHA has officially communicated about the deployment of central forces even before election dates have been announced.

The MHA order dated February 18 stated that the deployment of force will start from February 25 and will have to be completed by the end of this month. According to the MHA order, the 125 companies of central forces will include 60 companies of CRPF, 25 companies of BSF, 5 companies of CISF, 30 companies of SSB and 5 companies of ITBP.

They will start the process of area domination in different districts from February 25. The deployment is as per recommendations of the Election Commission. North 24-Parganas will be getting the highest number of central forces. The district divided into three police districts and two police commissionerates has been allotted 14 companies of central forces including 3 companies each for Barasat, Basirhat and Bangaon police district, 5 companies for Barrackpore police commissionerate and 2 companies for Bidhannagar police commissionerate.

North 24-Parganas is followed by Jhargram, Purulia and Hooghly that has got an allocation of 9 companies each. Murshidabad is getting 7 companies while Darjeeling, Howrah and South 24-Parganas are getting 6 companies each. Kolkata has been allotted with 3 companies of SSB.

There are already 36 companies of central forces in the Junglemahal which the Commission will not be using for the Assembly polls.

The deployment has been planned strategically which is evident from the fact that SSB and BSF that is primarily trained to guard the international border being assigned the responsibility of the bordering districts like Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, North and South Dinajpur, Malda Murshidabad, Nadia and parts of South and North 24-Parganas. CRPF has been entrusted with the responsibility of the rest of the districts and Chandannagore police district will have 5 companies of ITBP.