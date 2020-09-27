125 new foundries to come up in state

Kolkata: The Institute of Indian Foundry (IIF) will set up over 100 foundries in the state by 2022.



"There will be 125 new foundries coming up in West Bengal (majorly in Foundry Park located in Howrah, Raniganj and Asansol belt). These upcoming foundries will have an estimated investment of nearly Rs 2500 crore and will generate direct/indirect employment of 20,000 people in the next 2-3 years," said Vijay Shankar Beriwal, president of IIF, during a press conference at Kolkata Press Club on Saturday.

At present, Bengal has 350 foundries and nearly one lakh people are working there. In 1950, IIF was founded to promote education, training and competitiveness of the foundry industry in India.

"On behalf of foundries of Bengal, IIF would request the state government to provide electricity to the foundry industry at a concessional rate to enable them to compete in the international market," pointed out Beriwal. While China ranks first in producing castings in the world, India is the second-largest producer of castings.