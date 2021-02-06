123 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi; positivity rate dips to 0.19 per cent

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 123 fresh COVID-19 cases and four new fatalities from the pandemic on Saturday, while the positivity rate slumped to 0.19 per cent, authorities said.

These 123 cases came out of the 63,322 tests conducted the previous day, they said.

The new cases and fatalities raised the infection count to 6,35,916 and the death toll to 10,877 in the national capital, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

Delhi had recorded 96 novel coronavirus cases on January 27, the lowest in over nine months, and the first time the daily incidences count had stood below the 100-mark in that month.

Also, on Friday, the fatality count was two, same as on February 2, which was the lowest in the last 10 months.

The positivity rate dropped to 0.19 per cent from 0.26 the day before, according to the Saturday's bulletin.

The active cases tally dropped to 1,174 on Saturday from 1,206 the previous day, it said.

The total number of tests conducted the previous day included 39,543 RT-PCR tests and 23,779 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

On February 1, the city had recorded three deaths due to COVID-19, which Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had termed the "lowest in the last 10 months".

On February 2, the count had dropped to two, making it the lowest figure in the last 10 months. On February 3 and 4, the figures were six and seven, respectively.