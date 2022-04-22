12-yr-old detained for murder of elderly woman in Baguiati

KOLKATA: A 12-year-old boy was detained by the cops of Baguiati police station on Wednesday night for allegedly murdering an elderly woman in Arjunpur Khalpar area.

According to police, the boy used to visit his neighbour Saraswati Sarkar often to watch television at her house. On Wednesday evening he went there as usual. Around 8 pm, neighbours of Saraswati heard her screaming. When one of them tried to see from the window of her house, found Saraswati standing there holding the iron grill and she was bleeding from her throat. Immediately Saraswati's neighbour informed some local youths in a club nearby. When they reached the spot, they saw the boy running away. The youths rushed Saraswati to a local hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Police detained the boy and started questioning him. The boy said that an altercation took place between them over some issue. However, cops are still in the dark as the boy was changing his statement several times.

The motive of the murder is still unknown. Police have found a knife from the boy's procession. The Juvenile in Conflict with Law will be produced at the Juvenile Court in Salt Lake on Friday.