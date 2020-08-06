12-year-old washed away in torrential rains in Kalimpong

Kolkata/Darjeeling: Various south Bengal districts including parts of the city on Wednesday received light to moderate rainfall after the low pressure area formed over Bay of Bengal intensified on Tuesday.



The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that the situation may improve from Thursday as the low pressure gets weakened. The sky mostly remained cloudy in South Bengal on Wednesday.

The Met office earlier had issued to the fishermen asking them not venture into the sea till Wednesday following which the weather condition may improve. Spells of rainfall for the two days have brought the temperature down by few notches and gave respite to the people in South Bengal from the hot and humid

condition.

A low pressure area over North Bay of Bengal off India-Bangladesh coasts got marked and brought rainfall in the past 48 hours. The downpour was experienced in the districts of North and South 24-Parganas, Nadia, East and West Midnapore, Howrah, Hooghly. Some western districts also received rainfall on Wednesday accompanied with gusty

wind.

The Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) is expected to release 27,000 cusec water from its Maithon and Panchet reservoirs till Thursday morning. It had released 23,000 cusec water on Tuesday.

Darjeeling and Kalimpong Hills witnessed cyclonic winds and thunder showers since Tuesday night. A 12 year old was washed away by the swelling waters of a Malikhola jhora (drain) in Kalimpong. Kalimpong town and surrounding areas witnessed very heavy rainfall for nearly two hours starting from around 4.30 pm on Wednesday.

Allahrakha, a 12-year-old was washed away by the swelling waters of a jhora at Chandragodam in Chotabhalukhop area on the fringes of Kalimpong town at around 5pm on Wednesday.

"Due to the heavy downpour, the jhora was at high speed. We are searching on the down side upto Melli. All are kept on alert and netting has been done at Melli khola side," stated R Vhimala, District Magistrate, Kalimpong.