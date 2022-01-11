12-year-old dies of Covid in Raigunj

Darjeeling: While a 12-year old-died of Covid in Raigunj; Darjeeling Sadar Hospital recorded the first Covid death in months with a 70-year-old expiring on Monday. Cases continued to surge in district as booster doses were administered on 60 plus aged; health workers; frontline workers and persons with comorbidities.



The 12-year-old, suffering from Covid died in the Covid ward of Raigunj Medical College and Hospital on Monday afternoon. As per hospital sources, he had been admitted at the hospital on January 1 with high fever and respiratory problems.

"On Monday afternoon he died" informed Dr. Priyankar Rai of the Raigunj Medical College and Hospital. Meanwhile, in Darjeeling, the 70-bedded Covid ward at the Darjeeling District Hospital has been made functional.

"On Monday a 70-year- old woman died in the hospital owing to Covid," stated Dr. Subasish Chanda, Superintendent.

He stated very soon Safe Homes and Covid Care Homes including the one at Batasia will be made functional.

On Monday Darjeeling district recorded 220 fresh Covid-19 positive cases including 86 from the Siliguri Municipality Corporation area; 16 from the Darjeeling Municipality area; 11 Sukna; 3 from Kurseong Municipality area; 2 Mirik; 1 Mirik Municipality area; 14 Bijanbari; 5 Sukhiapokhari; 5 Takdah; 3 Kharibari; 32 Matigara; 40 Naxalbari and 2 Pansidewa.

Meanwhile, in Sikkim RAT tests were being organised at Rongpu.