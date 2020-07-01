12 more positive cases in South Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: The total number of COVID-19 positive patients climbed to 214 in South Dinajpur with 12 fresh cases, including a state government employee, being reported on Tuesday. The infected patients were admitted to Covid-designated hospital in Balurghat and their swab samples have also been sent to Malda for examination.



According to a health official, out of the 12 patients, only three have been suffering from symptoms like fever and respiratory problems while the others remained asymptomatic. Moreover, three patients had a recent travel history.

The Health department is now busy identifying the direct and indirect contacts of the infected patients. Their family members have been sent on home quarantine as a precaution. Their swab samples will be collected soon and sent for tests to Malda. Of the 12 cases, six hail from Gangarampur block, three from Kumarganj, two from Tapan and one from Balurghat civic area. It is learnt that the infected patient from Gangarampur municipality is a state government employee.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr Sukumar Dey in a press release on Tuesday informed that 214 fresh Covid positive cases have been reported. 168 have been already cured and discharged. Of the rest 46 patients, 13 are in home isolation and the 33 others are admitted in 'safe houses'.