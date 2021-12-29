12 MMICs allotted depts; Atin Ghosh to continue as deputy Mayor, Mala Roy becomes KMC chairperson

Kolkata: A dozen Member Mayor in Councils (MMICs) of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) who took oath along with Mayor Firhad Hakim on Tuesday were allotted their portfolios. Mala Roy also took oath as the chairperson of KMC on Tuesday.



Among the MMICs, those who were in the last KMC board more or less retained their earlier portfolios while the new ones were handed over charge. The new MMICs who were given portfolios were Sandipan Saha, Sandeep Ranjan Bakshi, Mitali Banerjee and Jiban Saha.

Atin Ghosh would continue to be the Deputy Mayor and head the Health department, Debasish Kumar will be heading the Parks & Gardens and Parking departments, Debabrata Majumder will continue as in-charge of Solid Waste Management, Tarak Singh as Sewerage & Drainage, Baiswanor Chatterjee as Housing & Law, Swapan Samaddar as Environment and Bustee Development, Ram Pyare Ram as West Bengal Urban Employment Scheme, Amiruddin (Bobby) as Market.

Manzar Iqbal's Lighting department was handed over to Sandip Ranjan Bakshi while Mitali Banerjee was given the charge of Social schemes like Health Insurance, BPL replacing Indrani Saha Banerjee. The charge of Information and Public Relations went to Jiban Saha which was held by Shamsujjaman Ansari in the previous board. Both Saha Banerjee and Ansari won from their wards 53 and 136 respectively but were not inducted as MMICs this time. Sandipan Saha who won from ward 58 with a record margin of 40,823 votes, over BJP's Chandan Das will be heading the Education as well as Information Technology department. Avijit Mukherjee who was in charge of the Education department will now be heading the Roads department. Ratan Dey who was in charge of the Roads department did not get a ticket to contest in the civic elections.

"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wants Kolkata as the number one among the metro cities. Under the leadership of our Mayor we will all work together and try to provide the best of civic amenities to Kolkatans," Saha said.