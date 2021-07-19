12 injured in road mishap at Jessore Road

Kolkata: At least 12 people were injured some of them critically when a bus which was carrying the staff members of an E-commerce company from Amdanga in North 24-Parganas to Dhulagarh in Howrah met with an accident on Jessore Road near Digha More under Duttapukur police station.



The driver of the bus and helper were seriously injured. Many of the staff members of the E-commerce company travelling in the bus also received injuries. All the injured persons were taken to the Barasat District Hospital.

According to the local residents the bus driver lost control over the vehicle and it hit a roadside tree. The frontal portion of the bus was badly damaged.

The local people rescued the bus driver and the helper from the damaged portion of the vehicle and sent him to the hospital.

The incident triggered a traffic snarl on the busy Jessore road on Sunday morning.

Police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

All the injured people were also taken to the hospital.

According to the preliminary investigation police suspect that the driver might have lost control over the vehicle after a cycle suddenly came close to the running bus. Police have initiated a probe.