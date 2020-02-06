12 including students injured in school bus accident

Kolkata: As many as 12 persons including nursery, KG students and the teachers from a private school in Howrah received injuries after the school bus they were travelling hit a private bus



coming from the opposite direction. No death has been reported so far. Police have started a probe.

The incident took place at around 8.15 am on Thursday, near the intersection of East-West Bypass and Belilious Road. According to the eyewitnesses, both buses were running at high speed when the accident occurred.

The accident catapulted the school bus at a 50-metre distance.

Due to the impact of the accident, the school bus hit a stationary motorcycle and also damaged a roadside shop.

The school bus driver also received serious injuries. The school bus was heading towards Tikiapara from Howrah Maidan side while the private bus was coming from the other direction. The children and teachers who were inside the bus had suffered major trauma.

They were eventually rescued by the local people and sent to a nearby hospital. The injuries of some of the victims are stated to be serious.

The children were later released by the hospital while the school bus driver is undergoing treatment.

After starting an investigation the police have arrested the driver of the private bus.

Police said that the driver of the private bus has no valid license.

The police came to know that as both the buses were running at high speed, as a result, both of them lost control over their vehicles.