12 engines pressed into action to douse fire at Ultadanga warehouse

Kolkata: A major fire broke out at a warehouse on Arif Road in Ultadanga area on the wee hours of Wednesday. 12 fire tenders doused the fire after almost three and a half hours.



According to sources, on Wednesday around 3:30 pm, residents of Arif Road area heard an explosion and saw smoke coming out of a warehouse of grocery materials, mainly pulses.

The workers who were working inside managed to get out of the warehouse with help from locals.

Within a few minutes the fire started spreading to other warehouses adjacent to it. Residents of a 'bustee' adjacent to the warehouse were panicked stricken, however, none were injured.

Initially six fire tenders were pressed into action but later six more were sent. As the area is very much congested and roads are narrow, fire fighters faced difficulties while dousing the flames. Fire fighters utilised water from five water reservoirs which are used by the bustee residents as primary source of water.

It is alleged that there were no fire fighting management system at the place. Fire brigade officials may visit the spot again to ascertain the cause of fire and for checking of documents such as licence, no objections certificates. Legal action may be taken against the owner of the factory if any irregularity is found.