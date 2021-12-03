115 int'l flyers tested in city airport in a day, no +ve case detected

Kolkata: The first phase of Covid test has been done for the passengers who arrived from Singapore on Wednesday night in Kolkata with no one found positive.



On Wednesday a total of 115 people were tested including the international passengers who arrived from 'not at risk' countries and none was found positive.

According to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (NSCBI) Airport authority, the flight from Singapore on Wednesday landed around 9:40 pm with 70 passengers. After customs procedures were over, the passengers were taken to the earmarked place where Covid test would be done.

There the samples of the 70 passengers were collected and they had to wait till the report was out. Nobody was tested positive.

Apart from the Singapore flight, 45 other passengers arrived in Kolkata from 'not at risk' countries and were also tested. But they did not have to wait for the results as mentioned in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare guidelines.

It may be mentioned that the passengers who come from 'at risk' countries will have to stay in isolation for seven days. During the period, state Health department will be monitoring their health conditions over phone. If any passenger of the flights coming from 'at risk' countries tests positive then he or she will be sent to the hospital from the airport. Later their swab sample will be collected again and will be sent for genome sequencing to identify the Covid variant.