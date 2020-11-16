110 turn homeless as fire guts 37 huts

Kolkata: Around 110 persons were rendered homeless after fire gutted 37 huts at Nibeditapally slum in Gouranganagar area of New Town on Saturday evening.



The families will be given money from the state government to rebuild their homes. On Monday, state Food and Supplies minister Jyotipriya Mallick will hand over the cheques to the head of the families at the local school where the homeless people are residing presently. The incident took place around 6:30 pm when some portions of a hut caught fire from candles lit up for Diwali, sources said.

"The occupants of the other huts adjacent to the gutted one tried to douse the flame, but failed. Due to high wind, the fire started spreading fast," the sources added.

All the huts were evacuated. Before the fire tenders could reach the spot, a LPG cylinder reportedly also exploded in the area. Within minutes, the fire took a devastating shape. Five fire tenders were soon pressed into action. After almost two and a half hours, the fire was brought under control.

Meanwhile, the administration has arranged relief materials for the families. Local Trinamool Congress leaders handed over Rs 5,000 thousand to each of the 37 families for daily expenses till their homes get rebuilt.