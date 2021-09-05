11 schools across state to be awarded today

Kolkata: Eleven schools in the state will receive the award for Best School at the Teacher's Day programme held by the state government in virtual mode on Sunday (September 5). As many as 61 teachers will be conferred with the Shiksha Ratna award from the same programme.



MC William Higher Secondary School in Alipurduar, Rampurhat High School in Birbhum, Jenkins School in Cooch Behar, Serampore Girls High School in Hooghly, Kandi Raja MC Girls High School in Murshidabad, Rahara Ramkrishna Mission Boys Home in North 24-Parganas, Barasat Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School in North 24-Parganas, Krishnanagar Collegiate School in Nadia, Tamluk Hamilton High School in East Midnapore, Ramkrishna Mission Vidyapith in Purulia and Narendrapur Ramkrishna Mission in South 24-Parganas have been selected for the Best School awards.

The schools have been selected for their overall excellence in academic pursuits and also implementation of schemes like mid-day meals etcetera.

Students of these schools have also excelled in the Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations this year.

The headmaster of the schools will be present in the offices of their respective District Magistrates during the virtual programme on Sunday. State Education minister Bratya Basu, will preside over the programme from Bikash Bhavan.