11 persons die in 4 road accidents across Bengal

Kolkata: 11 persons have died across the state in four road accidents on Thursday night and Friday.



On Friday morning, a rickshaw-puller was coming out of a roadside tea stall near Haldia CPT Market at Durgachak in East Midnapore. All of a sudden, a truck came from Ranichak and hit the rickshaw-puller identified as Nepal Das.

Before locals could reach Das, the driver fled the spot along with the truck. Das was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead. Later, a hit and run case was initiated at Durgachak police station.

In another incident on Friday morning, three youths riding a scooter died after a truck collided with it head-on at Bagbari area in Seoraphuli on Baidyabati-Tarakeswar Road. Locals claimed that four youths were riding the scooter without wearing helmets at the time of accident.

Immediately after the accident, all four injured persons were rushed to Tarakeswar Rural Hospital where three of them, identified as Akash Das (26), Rajesh Das (21) and Raj das (20) were declared brought dead. Another youth was admitted there with multiple injuries.

Meanwhile on Friday afternoon, two bike riders died after a dumper truck collided head-on with the bike at Khatra in Bankura. Though police have seized the truck, the driver and helper had managed to flee.

Late on Thursday night, five persons died after a car collided with a dumper truck and toppled in Alipurduar. Local sources informed that the car was going towards Siliguri. While driving at a high speed, the driver lost control and hit the truck.