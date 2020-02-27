11 migrant labourers from Bengal, stuck in violence-hit northeast Delhi, rescued

Kolkata: Eleven migrant labourers from West Bengal's Murshidabad district who were stuck in violence-hit Ghonda Chowk area in Delhi have been rescued and are being brought back to Kolkata, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Thursday.

Relatives of the labourers, all natives of Nowda area in the district, reached out to Chowdhury and urged him for help.

They were stuck in the area as communal violence broke out in northeast Delhi, leading to the death of 34 people and injuring over 200 people.

Chowdhury, the Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, got in touch with Union home ministry, following which the labourers were rescued.

"The 11 labourers who were stuck in Delhi were rescued last night. They have boarded a train to Kolkata. I would tell their family members not to worry, your near and dear ones are returning home," Chowdhury said.

All the 11 labourers are residents of Trimohini village in Nowda. While some of them have been staying in Delhi for five-six months, others landed there recently.

Most of them used to work at construction sites in the national capital.

Chowdhury is a Lok Sabha MP from Murshidabad.

Houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump were torched by frenzied mobs as communal violence ravaged northeast Delhi in the past few days.