11 IPS officers, including West Bengal DGP, to get CM's medal

Kolkata: Eleven IPS officers will receive the Chief Minister's Police Medal for Outstanding and Commendable Service on Monday on the occasion of Independence Day during a parade organised by the state government at Red Road.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to hand over appointment letters to the kin of 21 jawans from Bengal who died in a landslide in Manipur in June this year.

West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Malaviya, a 1986-batch IPS officer, will receive the Chief Minister's Police Medal for Outstanding Service during the programme on Monday.

Malaviya had taken charge as a working DGP on August 31, 2021 replacing Virendra after the latter's retirement. He was confirmed in December.

Four IPS officers, including Malaviya, will be awarded the Chief Minister's Police Medal for Outstanding Service while seven of them will receive the Chief Minister's Police Medal for Commendable Service.

The other IPS officers in the category of the Chief Minister's Police Medal for Outstanding Service are ADG CID R Rajasekaran, a 1997-batch IPS officer, Commissioner of Howrah Police Commissionerate Praveen Kumar Tripathi, a 2004-batch IPS officer and Sunil Kumar Choudhary (IPS 2004) IGP Bankura Range.

Under the category of the Chief Minister's Police Medal for Commendable Service are seven officers, namely DIG Burdwan Range Alok Rajoria, a 2008-batch IPS officer, DIG Murshidabad Range Rashid Munir Khan (IPS 2008), Avvaru Ravindranath (IPS-2009), AIG (Security), DC Central Division Kolkata Rupesh Kumar (IPS-2009), Akash Magharia DC South Division Kolkata (IPS 2009), Joyeeta Bose (IPS-2010), DC North Division Kolkata and SP East Burdwan Kamanasish Sen, a 2014-batch IPS officer.

Meanwhile, the state government will display around a dozen tableaus at the Red Road Independence Day parade on August 15. The flagship schemes of various departments namely Lakshmir Bhandar, Kanyashree, Swasthya Sathi, Khadyasathi, Student Credit Card and others will be showcased.

There will be a special tableau — Shradhanjali — to pay tribute to freedom fighters and Ekatai Sampriti (Unity is Harmony) both churned out by the state Information and Cultural Affairs department and another tableau of the Kolkata Police based on 3D designs. About 100 students from Nava Nalanda School will also take part in a walk past on the occasion.