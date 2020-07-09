11 Inspectors of Kolkata Police transferred

Kolkata: In a minor reshuffle of Inspectors in Kolkata Police, Officer in Charges (OC) and Additional (Addl) OCs of few police stations have been changed.

According to a list published on Tuesday OC of Metiabruz, Rabin Banerjee has been transferred to the post of OC, Pass in Headquarter Force. He has been replaced by Mukesh Singh who was posted as the Addl. OC of Park Street police station.

Sourav Chatterjee who was OC, Pass in Headquarter Force has been posted to Enforcement Branch (EB). OC of Sinthee police station, Saikat Neogi has been transferred to the post of OC, Kasba police station. He has been replaced by Animesh Howladar who was posted as the Addl. OC of Tollygunge police station.

Manab Chandra Das who was OC, Kasba has been transferred to the Detective Department. Tirthankar Dey, Addl. OC of Amherst Street police station has been posted as OC of Survey Park police station. OC Survey Park Biswak Mukherjee has been transferred to

EB. Addl. OC of Sinthee police station has been transferred to the post of Addl. OC of Survey Park police station and

Sajid Mallick, Addl. OC of Survey Park police station has been posted at the Amherst

Street police station as Addl. OC.