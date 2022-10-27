11, including 3 kids, hurt after gas cylinder explodes

kolkata: At least 11 persons were injured after a LPG cylinder exploded on Wednesday afternoon.



According to sources, on Wednesday for the first time a LPG cylinder was delivered at the house of Ashok Mondal at Argori village in Shyampur.

The gas cylinder was being installed near the kitchen when cooking was going on. After installation of the cylinder when one of the family members ignited a match stick, suddenly the gas cylinder exploded.

It is suspected that gas was leaking from the cylinder which nobody noticed. Due to the explosion 11 persons, including three children, suffered burn injuries. Immediately they were rushed to Uluberia Sub Divisional Hospital where they were admitted. Later five persons were shifted to SSKM Hospital for better treatment.

Till last reports came in, all the injured persons were stable and is under observation.