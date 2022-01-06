11 hosps in N 24-Pgns marked for Covid treatment

Kolkata: With the rise in the daily Covid cases, North 24-Parganas district administrations have demarcated around 11 government hospitals to handle any unforeseen situation. With this the total number of hospitals offering Covid treatment has gone up to 14. In the wake of a rising number of cases, around 2,000 beds have been increased in the district.



According to sources, apart from Covid, non-Covid treatment will also be given to the patients in all these hospitals.

Before the recent surge in cases, three hospitals were offering Covid treatment — College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital, CNCI in Rajarhat and Gobardanga Covid Hospital.

The hospitals which have been added are Barasat District Hospital, Bongaon Sub-divisional Hospital, Panihati State General Hospital, Barrackpore BN Bose Hospital, Naihati State General Hospital, Khardah Balaram Hospital, Kamarhati ESI Hospital, Ashokenagar State General Hospital, Habra State General, Bhatpara State General Hospital.

Out of a total 2,000 beds, there are around 332 CCU and HDU beds and 125 Pediatric Intensive Care Unit in the district. The district health department is going to set up a monitoring committee with some expert doctors who will keep a tab on the Covid situation in the district and will also give suggestions to the health officials. Various hospitals have been asked to make adequate arrangements of oxygen.

A senior health official in the district said that all the hospitals will be made operational for Covid this week. Steps have been taken to increase the Covid infrastructure.

Various initiatives have been initiated to make people aware of Covid. All the civic bodies have been urged to make necessary arrangements to set up Safe Homes.

Adequate number of ambulances will be made ready for ferry Covid patients.

It may be mentioned here that the district has already set up around 59 micro containment zones where Covid cases have been reported in the past few days. Awareness campaigns are being carried out in crowded areas like markets and other public places.