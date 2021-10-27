11 fountains made operational in Sarobar to check fish deaths

kolkata: Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) has operationalised 11 fountains at different locations in the Tollygunge side of Rabindra Sarobar and another one at Dhakuria side with an aim to increase level of dissolved oxygen in the water.



The water sample report that was collected from Rabindra Sarobar, after some fish were found dead, revealed a marginal low pH (potential hydrogen) level with all other parameters in normal condition.

A team from the state Fisheries department visited the water body on Tuesday and collected dead fish and soil samples for testing at its laboratory at Pailan. Six fresh fish deaths were reported on Tuesday.

"The number of fish deaths has reduced with the mixing of calcium oxide and potassium permanganate into the water since October 21 for artificially increasing the dissolved oxygen-level. Operationalising the fountains that were lying defunct is expected to further improve the dissolved oxygen-level," a senior KMDA official said."We are in the process of procuring some more aerators that will be placed in the Dhakuia Lake side," the KMDA official added.