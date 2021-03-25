108 bullets, 4 kg drugs seized

Kolkata: The Detective Department (DD) of Kolkata Police has nabbed three persons in two separate cases and seized 108 bullets and 4 kg charas on Tuesday night.

According to police, cops were tipped off about a consignment of ammunition that was to be delivered in the Ekbalpore area. Cops from the Anti Rowdy Squad (ARS) spotted two suspects at the area. The duo was surrounded promptly and their bags were searched. During the search, policemen found 108 rounds of bullets including 89 rounds of 7mm pistol and 19 rounds of 9mm pistol.

In a separate incident, acting on a tip off, officers of the DD intercepted a man carrying a bag in Beniapukur on Sundaramohon Avenue on Tuesday night around 9 pm. Police recovered eight plastic packets containing charas worth Rs 16 lakh from the accused, Md. Washim of Mominpore.