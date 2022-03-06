102 new Covid cases, no fatalities in past 24 hours

Kolkata: Bengal on Saturday registered daily Covid deaths at zero once again. This is for the fourth consecutive day that the state witnessed zero fatality.



Around 102 fresh Covid cases were detected across Bengal on Saturday.

The number of daily sample tests was recorded at 23,276 on Saturday. Occupancy in Covid beds on Saturday stood at 0.23 per cent.

Bengal has been witnessing a positivity rate below 1 per cent for the 16 consecutive days now.

State on Saturday registered the positivity rate at 0.44 per cent. Single-day cases in Kolkata remained at 18 cases on Saturday.