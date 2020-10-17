10.18 crore people brought under rationing system, says Mamata

Kolkata: Besides implementing a series of development steps that led to manifold increase in income of farmers, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's initiative ensured direct procurement of record quantity of 48.54 lakh metric tonne paddy from 12.40 lakh farmers that checked stress of the agricultural produce.



The success of the state government comes when BJP-led Centre's contentious Farm Bill "threats to turn farmers to slaves".

Mentioning about the success of the state government in direct procurement of paddy till date in the current year, Chief Minister stated on World Food Day on Friday in a Facebook post that 10.18 crore people have been brought under the rationing system to ensure food security for all.

They were provided with free-of-cost ration and even the Chief Minister announced of giving free of cost ration to the residents of the state till June 2021 to ensure that people do not face any problem in getting food at the critical time of Covid pandemic.

''Khadya Sathi'' Scheme was introduced on January 27 in 2016 and food security has been ensured for the entire 10 crore population of the state under the scheme.

Even transgender and sex workers are provided with ration under the scheme. Even gram, flour and sugar are distributed through the public distribution system at subsidised rate at the time of festivals.

The state government has also taken initiative in providing rice, pulses, wheat, flour and gram to children suffering from malnutrition and

their mother.

At the time of Covid, the state government has also introduced the Annodatri app using which direct collection of paddy from houses of farmers had been made possible.

The direct procurement of paddy from farmers came crucial at the time of Covid as it helped them to get the minimum support price.

As a result they do not incur any loss despite the nationwide lockdown.

Playing a crucial role at the time of Covid, the state Food and Supplies department had carried out the entire task of direct purchase of paddy from farmers.