1,009 premises mentioned in list of micro-containment zones

Kolkata: The latest list of micro-containment zones in the city has identified 1,009 building premises or area with a predominance of standalone buildings and single apartments in a housing complex featuring in the list.



Several areas in south Kolkata like Bhowanipore, Ballygunge, Park Circus, Kalighat, Tollygunge and its adjacent areas, Behala, Alipore have made it to the list with majority of the slum areas in the city shedding off the containment tag. Institutes like Police Training School where a number of cops have tested positive in the recent past, and a portion of National Library in Kolkata are part of the containment areas along with Garfa police station.

The definition of containment zones in the city have been changed with each positive patient's house being designated as containment zone. If there is more than one positive case in a housing complex then the entire complex is marked as containment zone. Since the beginning of June – Bhowanipore- Landsdowne area has seen 28 positive cases, Mominpore- Ekbalpore- Kidderpore have reported 28 cases, Ballygunge has 21 , Tollygunge- Charu Market has 13 while Behala- Haridevpur has 15 cases. Beliaghata in the eastern suburban division of the city has also reported 27 positive cases.

Buildings in Dhakuria, Jodhpur Park, Lake Gardens, Chetla, Jadavpur, Golpark are also in the containment list while

"When some cases of people in apartment in Phoolbagan and Narkeldanga area tested positive we had thought that the residents are getting affected from the market places they visit. We conducted random tests in market but very few tested positive. So we are not too sure about how these people in apartments are testing positive. They may be interacting with people elsewhere and are carrying the virus," said Firhad Hakim, Chairman of the Board of Adminstrators of KMC.

Pockets like Belgachia, Narkeldanga, Ultadanga , Mukundapur, where there were positive cases in the beginning of May has now much lesser cases.

"Around 2500 positive cases has been reported in KMC area and out of them more than 1300 patients have recovered," said S K Thade, Nodal Officer for COVID, KMC.

The KMC has already completed micro planning for population of 44.3 lakhs (11.07 households). 16.46 lakh household has already been visited by surveillance teams. 700 dedicated teams have been

working for more than two months. The KMC is now giving special emphasis on tracing and monitoring of people with mild symptoms of ILI (Influenze like Illness). so that medicines can be offered to them to stop further progress of the disease.