10,000 more ASHA workers enrol in various districts

Kolkata: A day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared a monthly salary of Rs 3,500 for the ASHA workers at Khatra in Bankura, additional 10,000 ASHA workers have enrolled their names in various district magistrate's offices across the state. Presently, 50,000 ASHA workers work in different districts.



While Banerjee was addressing a public rally at Khatra in Bankura on Monday, one ASHA worker requested her permanent monthly salary. Responding to her request, Banerjee instructed her officials to look into the matter. Following this incident, the Chief Minister instructed her officials to provide a

monthly salary of Rs 3,500 to all ASHA workers. Presently, ASHA workers in the state get Rs 3,000.

Senior officials of the state government said there is a need for more ASHA workers in the state due to the increased workload after COVID-19 outbreak. ASHA workers are needed to visit each and every household to check if people are suffering from any disease. They would also be equipped with diagnostic tools to check oxygen saturation level.

"After the Union government stopped giving funds for Central projects like mid-day meals and NRHM, it was found that ASHA workers are not being paid every month. This has resulted in discrepancies. When Banerjee came to power, she decided to fix a monthly salary for the ASHA workers," said the official.

ASHA workers in the state not only distribute iron tablets but also check immunisation schedules of babies and pregnant women. They carry out periodic checks on TB patients. Their job has expanded now. They have been engaged in checking signs of COVID-19 and counselling people.

They also keep an eye on the health of migrant workers.

They ensure that the migrant workers maintain their quarantine period at the designated centres. Besides all this, ASHA workers also disseminate information about precautionary measures against Covid.