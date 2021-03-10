100-yr-old woman gets the jab in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: A 100-year-old woman was vaccinated in Balurghat on Monday.



Chief Medical Officer of Health of South Dinajpur Dr Sukumar Dey said Shobhasini Ghosh, the resident of Balurghat's Namabangi area, got her first dose of Covishield vaccine at Mongalpur urban primary health centre.

Dr Dey added that no side effect has been reported so far after 24-hours of vaccination.

As per instruction of CMOH, her health condition was reviewed by the doctors on Tuesday and will be monitored henceforth for the next few days.

"She is doing absolutely fine with no adverse signs in respect to health parameters," Dr Dey said. According to him, the elderly woman is a perfect example to instil confidence in potential COVID-19 vaccine beneficiaries who are above 60 years of age and those who are aged between 45 and 59 with comorbidities and also to vindicate that all apprehensions related to the same are false.

After receiving the shot, Ghosh said this vaccine is very safe and everybody should get vaccinated. In South Dinajpur, as many as 4427 senior citizens and 654 polling personnel were vaccinated till Monday.