100% waiver for ad fees during lockdwon

KOLKATA: At a time when revenue collection has been hit due to the pandemic, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has introduced waiver scheme for advertisement fees. A number of advertisement agencies had urged the civic body to offer them relaxations in the advertisement fees.



"There will be 100 per cent remission in advertisement fees for the lockdown period between April and June 30, 2020," said a senior official of KMC.

For the next two months from the period of July till August 31, the civic body has allowed 75 per cent waiver in advertisement fees or charges and followed it up with 50 per cent remission for September and October.

"There will be relaxation in advertisement charges or fees from November 1 2020 onwards and penal measures will be taken against defaulting agencies who do not clear their dues up to 2019-20 fiscal by March 31 this year,"the official added. "We will soon come up with a notification about the waiver scheme and start issuing bills to the agencies so that they can pay the fees," he said. KMC has set a target of revenue receipt of Rs 16.07 crore through advertisements during the first and second quarter .