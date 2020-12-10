100 Covid beds added to Beliaghata ID Hospital

Kolkata: As many as 100 Covid beds have been increased at the Beliaghata ID Hospital, taking the total number of dedicated beds to 215 so far.



According to sources in the hospital, out of the newly added beds around 50 would be converted into HDU. The process has begun and around 25 beds have already been upgraded to the standard of HDU. Around 20 beds will be dedicated for the critical care unit. The hospital, earlier, had a total of around 115 beds meant for Covid treatment.

The increase in the bed capacity boosts up the infrastructure of the Beliaghata ID, which is the first nodal hospital for Covid treatment. As the infection rate started climbing up, the state government also announced Calcutta Medical College and Hospital and MR Bangur Hospital in the city as dedicated hospitals. After MR Bangur Hospital, the Beliaghata ID has also received its own oxygen plant. The health department earlier announced that the oxygen plants would be set up at various government-run Covid hospitals in a phased manner to ensure that there is no shortage.

Swapan Samaddar, Rogi Kalyan Samity Chairman of Beliaghata ID Hospital and a member of the board of administrators at the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, said an increase in the number of Covid beds and the installation of the oxygen plant at the hospital would contribute to the fight against Covid. It may be mentioned here that Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier announced that a centre of excellence for infectious diseases would be set up at Beliaghata ID Hospital. It will conduct research on various infectious diseases, share information and coordinate with other healthcare institutes and hospitals.

In another development, around 20 beds have been increased at the SSKM Hospital which will be utilised for the treatment of gynaecological patients. Few months back, around 40 beds were added to the gynaecology department of the hospital.