10-year-old app developer dreams to become a scientist

Darjeeling: Ten-year-old Anubrata Sarker does not like to play computer or mobile games, instead he loves to develop them. This self-taught child prodigy from Alipurduar, already has 7 approved apps to his credit.



It is not just games, the apps developed by Anubrata include utility apps like QRT Code scanners, brick calculators and a Chat app "Meet" that is being downloaded by many.

"From a tender age I noticed his love for computers. I decided to encash on this and encourage him. I started teaching him simple reasoning, logic, mental ability, coding. He was able to grasp it well. Soon he was developing apps. Even Google has accepted 6 of his apps," said his father, Kaushik Sarker, who is a Chemistry teacher.

Even his sister has contributed a great deal in honing his skills. "When I was in class 7, Anubrata was in class 3. We had HTML in our syllabus. Whenever I used to write HTML scripts, he would sit next to me and ask questions and was very interested in seeing the output on computers. He begged and pleaded with me to teach him the basics, which I did. Soon he had learnt coding from books which he borrowed from the library and from the net. He even started doing complex animations and learnt hardware," said a beeming Aisani Sarker.

The apps developed by the 10-year-old include, Meet, Legendary Runners, Pinch Hitter batsman, Ludo Ship, QR Code Scanner Brick-o-meter. All these apps are available for downloads at Google Playstore.

Anubrata's coding journey had begun with his father reading him a book on Bill Gates. "My father had read me a book on Bill Gates. Mr. Gates had started coding from a very young age. I too wanted to do it," said Anubrata.

He wants to become a scientist when he grows up. "I want to study robotics and become a scientist. I love robots" added Anubrata, talking to Millennium Post.

Anubrata has laid a lot of stress on security in his apps. "The apps are safe and secure to download. I have added security patches and firebase security. My apps can be downloaded from anywhere except from China. I will not allow China to download my apps nor should we download Chinese apps. They have killed our soldiers" stated Anubrata.

His "Meet" app is a big hit. One can chat, send video, audio files and use other advanced features.

"Our friends, relatives and known persons are all connected through this app. Everyone is just loving it," stated Anubrata's proud mother, Shanta Bhattacharjee, who is a Sanskrit teacher.