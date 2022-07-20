10 vultures released from breeding centre at Buxa
KOLKATA: Ten white-backed vulture, that fall under critically endangered category, were successfully released by the state Forest department from the Vulture Conservation Breeding Centre at Rajabhatkhawa in the Buxa Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Alipurduar district on Monday.
"They have been fitted with transmitters on their backs so that their movement can be tracked. We are hopeful that the birds will be able to cope up with its natural habitat," Debal Roy, state Chief Wildlife Warden said.
It is the second instance when White-backed vulture has been released. The last such occasion was on January 2021, when eight vultures – six Himalayan Griffon and two white backed were set free.
According to a senior official of the Forest department the birds were set free from 22 mile watch tower in presence of Vibhu Prakash, a Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) veteran since 1980 and Aprurba Sen, field director of BTR. There are presently four aviaries in the breeding centre with more than 140 vultures of four varieties- White-backed vulture, Long-billed vulture and Slender-billed vulture and Himalayan Griffon .
It may be mentioned that more than two decades ago it was revealed in a survey that the population of vulture was declining fast, thanks to the use of a veterinary drug used on cattle. The drug that remains in cattle flesh was identified as the cause behind killing of the scavenger birds as they were consuming the cattle carcasses.
In the wake of this depletion, the Union government decided to set up vulture breeding centres across the country with the aim to stabilise this avian population. The project was taken up by the Bombay National History Society (BNHS) with funding from Royal Society for Protection of Birds, UK. Vulture conservation has assumed utmost importance after a recent study in 2016, reported that of the 22 vulture species, nine are critically endangered.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
'Army making 'earnest' efforts to recruit female candidates'19 July 2022 8:53 PM GMT
No Bill on population control in the offing: Union Minister19 July 2022 8:48 PM GMT
Postponed Asian Games from Sept 23 to Oct 8 next year: OCA19 July 2022 8:45 PM GMT
'If I had about 20 minutes with him, it might help'19 July 2022 8:43 PM GMT
CSA appoints Graeme Smith as commissioner of new T20 League19 July 2022 8:42 PM GMT