10 new cases in South Dinajpur
BALURGHAT: Ten fresh Corona positive cases including two women were reported in South Dinajpur's Kumarganj on Monday, a day after nine cases were detected from Balurghat and Harirampur. After the detection of 10 new cases, the total number of corona positive cases reaches to 26 within a short span of 15 days, as learnt from a district health source.
All of them were the migrant labourers who recently returned from Maharashtra.
They were admitted to a designated hospital in Balurghat by the health officials.
Their family members have been quarantined at Kumarganj ITI College. Six patients were already cured and sent back to their houses so far. All of them have been undergoing treatment in Balurghat Novel Corona Hospital. South Dinajpur health department has started
swab tests of those who returned from the other states and
set up a quarantine centre
there. The detection of new cases would also lead to raise the number of containment zones, an official informed.
