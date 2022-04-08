10-member panel formed to suggest if any state policy needed in the interest of students

KOLKATA: The state Higher Education department on Thursday issued a notification regarding the formation of a 10-member committee consisting of eminent academicians to examine the current status



and steps taken by other

states, post notification of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 keeping in mind the interest of the education of the students of Bengal. The Committee has been requested to submit its report within two months.

The committee has Prof. Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak, Professor, Columbia University of USA, Prof Sugata Bose, Harvard University, USA, Prof Suranjan Das, Vice-Chancellor, Jadavpur University, Prof Anupam Basu, Director, National Institute of Technology, Durgapur, Prof Saikat Maitra, Vice-Chancellor,

Moulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology,

Bengal, Prof Nrishinga Prasad Bhaduri, Educationist, Prof Aveek Majumder, Chairman, Syllabus Committee as Member Coordinator Prof Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, Vice-Chancellor,

Sister Nivedita University, Dr Chiranjib Bhattacharyya, Chairman, West Bengal

Council of Higher Secondary Education and Dr

Kalyanmoy Ganguly, Chairman, West Bengal Board of Secondary Education.

The Committee will examine the policies undertaken

by states like Maharashtra

and Kerala post notification of NEP 2020, and examine the recent guidelines issued by UGC.

It will suggest to the state government if any State

Policy is needed, as in the cases of the States of Maharashtra and Kerala etc. Keeping

in mind the interest of the

education/future of the students of Bengal. It can also offer suggestions to the state government.

The committee can also consult any educationist/officials in order to complete its work fruitfully.