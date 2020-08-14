10 IPS officers to receive CM's Police Medal

Kolkata: Ten senior IPS officers including two posted in Kolkata Police will be receiving Chief Minister's Police Medal for their outstanding and commendable service.



Among the 10 IPS officers, four have been selected for their outstanding service.

The senior most officer in the list of receivers of medals for their outstanding service, is Gangeshwar Singh from the bath of year 1987 is posted as the Director General (DG) of Enforcement Branch (EB) in the state police. Two IPS officers from the year 1988, Sudhir Misra and Vivek Sahay are posted as the Deputy SSA and Additional DG of Traffic and Road Safety. Jag Mohan

who is holding the post of DG, Fire and Emergency Services will also receive the medal for his outstanding service.

Apart from the outstanding service, six IPS officers including two posted in the Kolkata Police will receive the medal for their commendable service this year. Murli Dhar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) and Sudheer Kumar Neelakantam, Deputy

Commissioner of Centraldivision have been selected for their outstanding service. Humayan Kabir, who is from the 2003 batch

is holding the post of Commissioner in the Chandannagar Police Commissionerate.

V Solomon Nesakumar is at present posted as the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Midnapore range and Ajay Kumar Thakur is posted as the Joint Commissioner (North) in Barrackpore Police Commissionerate.

Songmit Lepcha holding the post of DIG of Armed Police in Siliguri will also receive the prestigious medal this year.